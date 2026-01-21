‘We did it’: INSV Kaundinya completes historic 18-day voyage to Oman

Retired Naval Commander Abhilash Tomy, who had successfully solo circumnavigated the globe, also wished the crew of INSV Kaudinya on a successful mission, "This must be such a wonderful feeling. Now you have earned your sea legs, and walking on land will be a foreign experience. Well done."

The INSV Kaundinya is based on a 5th-century CE ship depicted in the paintings of Ajanta Caves. Skippered by Commander Vikas Sheoran, the 16-member crew of INSV 'Kaundinya' reached Muscat as planned.

The project that began as an idea in the mind of Sanjeev Sanyal, who was inspired by an Ajanta cave painting.

A tripartite agreement was signed in July 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations, a Goa-based private boat builder, with funding from the Ministry of Culture.