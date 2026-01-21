IOCL open to processing Venezuelan crude

Davos: Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), A S Sahney, said that Indian refineries are "robust" and can process Venezuelan crude if it becomes available.



Speaking with ANI, Sahney said that Indian Oil has processed Venezuelan crude before and can process it again in admixed form.



"If at all things start settling down, if at all a lot of crude starts coming out of Venezuela, then can't we import oil from Venezuela? As Indian Oil, we have processed Venezuelan crude earlier when it was available, like 10 years back or eight years back when it used to be there in the market," he told ANI at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos

"So our refineries are varied, our refineries are robust. They can process in an admixed manner, but we can process Venezuelan crude if and when it is made available," he added.