'We are drug free' human formation by 15,000 Akal Academy students in world record bid

Shimla: Over 15,000 students from 121 Akal Academy schools on Friday created a human formation "we are drug free", demonstrating their collective pledge to remain free from substance abuse and promote a healthier society.
According to a statement issued here, the initiative marked the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and the activity was conducted as an attempt to secure recognition from the World Book of Records, London.
At exactly 8 am, students gathered simultaneously at their respective campuses to create the human formation. In Himachal, the activity was conducted in Sirmaur district, the statement said.
Akal Academy, run by The Kalgidhar Trust across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, participated in a unique anti-drug awareness initiative, it said.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal, Akal Academy Baru Sahib in Sirmaur district, Kapil Talwar said that "this initiative reflects the determination of our students to stand against drug abuse and promote healthy living".
"Through year-round awareness programmes, value-based education, counselling support and preventive interventions are conducted and our schools continue to maintain drug-free campuses", he added.
Akal Academy students have previously contributed to securing two World Records and one Limca Book of Records recognition through similar large-scale public awareness initiatives.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.