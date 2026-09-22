WBPSC Miscellaneous Admit Card 2026: How to download at psc.wb.gov.in

Kolkata: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is all set to release the Miscellaneous admit card 2026 soon. The official sources confirm that the WBPSC Miscellaneous admit card 2026 link will be activated today, September 22. Once released, candidates can download the WBPSC Miscellaneous admit card 2026 from the official portal at psc.wb.gov.in. Candidates must use their login credentials such as the candidate's first name, enrollment number and date of birth.

Candidates must download the West Bengal PSC Miscellaneous admit card 2026 and carry the same to the exam centre. The written examination will be held on October 4, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

How to download WBPSC Miscellaneous admit card 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the candidate's corner section on the homepage

Step 3: Find the link “Download WBPSC Miscellaneous admit card (For Written/Screening Test)”

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as enrollment number and password

Step 5: Enter the captcha code

Step 6: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 7: The WBPSC Miscellaneous admit card 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of admit card for future need

Candidates must carry the hard copy of the WBPSC Miscellaneous admit card 2026 to the exam centre along with a photo identity card. One should also carry two passport-size photographs along with admit card.

The selection of candidates will be based on the preliminary (objective), mains (descriptive) and personality test. In case of any issue, candidates can reach to helpline numbers at 033-2262-4188 / 033-2419-7180.