WB TET application portal reopened for qualified aspirants

The West Bengal Primary Education Board reopened its online application portal for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) yesterday, November 19, bringing much-needed relief to many qualifying aspirants.

This will allow qualified applicants to finally apply for assistant teacher posts in government and government-aided primary and junior elementary schools.

In a statement released in Bengali, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu stated that the decision was made to streamline the recruiting process and allow WB TET-qualified candidates to proceed under the supervision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PTI reports.

The reopening of the portal is a huge step forward, particularly for candidates who have been waiting for clarity on the recruiting cycle.

In September, Basu stated that the West Bengal Board of Primary Education would soon submit a notification to fill 13,421 vacant teaching positions.

His amended announcement came shortly after the release of the WB TET 2023 results on September 24.

According to the exam results, only 6,754 students, or around 2.47 per cent, passed the exam out of 2,73,147 applicants.

With such a low pass rate, the reopening of the application portal is anticipated to be a crucial chance for successful individuals seeking to enter the teaching profession.