WB Madhyamik Toppers 2026: Check WB 10th toppers list with marks here

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the Class 10 or Madhyamik results today, May 8. It has official activated the WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik results 2026 link after 10:15 am on the official websites at wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Students can access their West Bengal Madhyamik results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must access their West Bengal 10th results 2026 with roll number and date of birth. Explore important details regarding the WB 10th toppers list.

West Bengal Madhyamik toppers 2026

The WBBSE has also released the WB Madhyamik toppers list along with results. The WB 10th toppers list includes details such as name of the candidate, rank, marks and percentage. Abhirup Bhadra secured the first rank with a total of 698 marks out of 700. She is followed by Priyatosh Mukherjee with 696 marks.

WB Madhyamik toppers list 2026

The official sources suggest a total of 131 students secured ranks in the top 10 merit list.