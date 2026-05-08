WB Madhyamik Result 2026: Know how to check by roll number

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will announce the WB Madhyamik Result 2026 today, May 8. The Class 10 results will be declared at 9:30 am through a press conference, while students will be able to check their scores online from 10:15 am onwards.

Students who appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations can access their results using their roll number and date of birth. The results will be made available on the official West Bengal results portal and other designated websites.

The official notice issued by the board stated that schools will receive marksheets and certificates from their respective camp offices from 10:30 am on May 8.