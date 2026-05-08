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WB Madhyamik Result 2026: Know how to check by roll number

West Bengal Board will announce Class 10 results at 9.30 am, while students can access scorecards online from 10.15 am using their roll number and date of birth
WB Madhyamik Result 2026: Know how to check by roll number
WB Madhyamik Result 2026: Know how to check by roll number(Pic: Express)
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Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will announce the WB Madhyamik Result 2026 today, May 8. The Class 10 results will be declared at 9:30 am through a press conference, while students will be able to check their scores online from 10:15 am onwards.

Students who appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations can access their results using their roll number and date of birth. The results will be made available on the official West Bengal results portal and other designated websites.

The official notice issued by the board stated that schools will receive marksheets and certificates from their respective camp offices from 10:30 am on May 8.

How to check WB Madhyamik Result 2026 by roll number?

Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

  • Visit the official WBBSE results website

  • Click on the “WB Madhyamik Result 2026” link

  • Enter the roll number and date of birth

  • Click on submit

  • View and download the result for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid delays while checking the results online.

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