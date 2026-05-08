WB Madhyamik result 2026 today; know where to check

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to release the Class 10 or Madhyamik results today, May 8. It has official confirmed that the WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik results 2026 will be released at 9:30 am after a press conference. However, students can access the West Bengal 10th results 2026 after 10:15 am.

Students need to use their valid login credentials to access the West Bengal 10th results. One must use their roll number and date of birth to access the West Bengal 10th results 2026. The WBBSE results will be available on the West Bengal's results portal along with other websites.

The official notice reads, "The results will be available on the following websites from 10:15 AM on 08.05.2026. Schools will get the Marksheets and Certificates from respective Camp Offices of the Board from 10:30 AM on 08.05.2026.