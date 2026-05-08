WB Madhyamik result 2026 today; know where to check

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to release the Class 10 or Madhyamik results today, May 8. It has official confirmed that the WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik results 2026 will be released at 9:30 am after a press conference. However, students can access the West Bengal 10th results 2026 after 10:15 am.
Students need to use their valid login credentials to access the West Bengal 10th results. One must use their roll number and date of birth to access the West Bengal 10th results 2026. The WBBSE results will be available on the West Bengal's results portal along with other websites.
The official notice reads, "The results will be available on the following websites from 10:15 AM on 08.05.2026. Schools will get the Marksheets and Certificates from respective Camp Offices of the Board from 10:30 AM on 08.05.2026.
How to check WB Madhyamik result 2026?
Step 1: Open the official portal
Step 2: Find the West Bengal Madhyamik results link on the homepage
Step 3: Follow the link to land on the West Bengal 10th results page
Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth
Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields
Step 6: The West Bengal 10th results 2026 will be available on the screen
Step 7: Download and keep the WB Madhyamik marksheet for future need
WB 10th Results 2026: List of websites to check
www.wbbsedata.com
www.wbbse.wb.gov.in
www.indiaresults.com
Students can also check their West Bengal Madhyamik results 2026 on the Mobile APP - 'iResults', 'Madhyamik Results' and 'Edutips App'
Last year, the WB 10th results were declared on May 2. The overall pass percentage for the WB 10th exam was 86.56 per cent. Adrit Sarkar secured the first rank with 99.43 per cent.