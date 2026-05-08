WB Madhyamik Result 2026: Know how to check name-wise list

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to announce the Madhyamik or Class 10 examination results today, May 8. The board will declare the result at 9.30 am through a press conference, following which students will be able to access their scorecards online from 10.15 am onwards.
Students will need their roll number and date of birth to check and download their results through the official WBBSE result portals. The board has also confirmed that schools can collect marksheets and certificates from designated camp offices from 10.30 am on the same day.
Students can check their results on the following official websites:
www.wbbsedata.com
www.wbbse.wb.gov.in
www.indiaresults.com
They can also access their results through the mobile applications ‘iResults’, ‘Madhyamik Results’, and ‘Edutips App’. Additionally, results will be available via DigiLocker and SMS services.
Can students check WB Madhyamik results name-wise?
WBBSE does not officially release Madhyamik results through a dedicated name-wise search option. However, some unofficial result portals may provide limited name-wise search access after the declaration of results.
Third-party portals: Some websites, such as IndiaResults, may activate a name-wise search option for WB Madhyamik results shortly after the official declaration. Students can select “West Bengal” and then “WBBSE” to check whether the feature is available.
School notice boards: Schools receive the complete result records of their students from WBBSE. Students can also visit their respective schools to check the result list displayed by the institution.
A total of 9,71,340 students appeared for the exam. Around 2,682 schools conducted the exam. Out of these, 945 were actual examination centres, and 1,737 were sub-centres.
In 2026, the West Bengal Board held the Class 10 Madhyamik examinations from February 2 to February 12. The exams began with the first language paper and concluded with optional elective subjects. All papers were held in a single shift from 10:45 am to 2:00 pm, with the first 15 minutes allotted for reading the question paper.