WB Madhyamik Marksheet 2026: How to download passing certificate

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to announce the Madhyamik or Class 10 examination results today, May 8. Following the declaration of results, students will be able to download their provisional marksheets online through the official result portals.

The board has confirmed that the results will be announced at 9.30 am through a press conference, while students can access their scorecards online from 10.15 am onwards. Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to log in and download the provisional marksheet.