WB Madhyamik Marksheet 2026: How to download passing certificate

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to announce the Madhyamik or Class 10 examination results today, May 8. Following the declaration of results, students will be able to download their provisional marksheets online through the official result portals.
The board has confirmed that the results will be announced at 9.30 am through a press conference, while students can access their scorecards online from 10.15 am onwards. Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to log in and download the provisional marksheet.
According to the official notification issued by WBBSE, schools will receive original marksheets and passing certificates from respective camp offices from 10.30 am onwards on the day of the result declaration. Students will have to collect the official documents from their respective schools.
How to check WB Madhyamik result 2026?
Step 1: Visit the official WBBSE results portal
Step 2: Click on the “WB Madhyamik Result 2026” link on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to the West Bengal Class 10 result login page
Step 4: Enter the required credentials, including roll number and date of birth
Step 5: Submit the details
Step 6: The WB Madhyamik Result 2026 will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference
WB 10th Results 2026: List of websites to check
www.wbbsedata.com
www.wbbse.wb.gov.in
www.indiaresults.com
Apart from official websites, students may also access their results through mobile applications such as ‘iResults’, ‘Madhyamik Results’, and ‘Edutips App’. Results will additionally be available through DigiLocker and SMS services.