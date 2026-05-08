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WB Madhyamik Marksheet 2026: How to download passing certificate

WBBSE Class 10 results will be announced today; students can access provisional marksheets online after the declaration
WB Madhyamik Marksheet 2026: How to download passing certificate
WB Madhyamik Marksheet 2026: How to download passing certificate
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Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to announce the Madhyamik or Class 10 examination results today, May 8. Following the declaration of results, students will be able to download their provisional marksheets online through the official result portals.

The board has confirmed that the results will be announced at 9.30 am through a press conference, while students can access their scorecards online from 10.15 am onwards. Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to log in and download the provisional marksheet.

WB Madhyamik Marksheet 2026
WB Madhyamik Marksheet 2026

According to the official notification issued by WBBSE, schools will receive original marksheets and passing certificates from respective camp offices from 10.30 am onwards on the day of the result declaration. Students will have to collect the official documents from their respective schools.

How to check WB Madhyamik result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official WBBSE results portal

Step 2: Click on the “WB Madhyamik Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to the West Bengal Class 10 result login page

Step 4: Enter the required credentials, including roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: The WB Madhyamik Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference

WB 10th Results 2026: List of websites to check

  • www.wbbsedata.com

  • www.wbbse.wb.gov.in

  • www.indiaresults.com

Apart from official websites, students may also access their results through mobile applications such as ‘iResults’, ‘Madhyamik Results’, and ‘Edutips App’. Results will additionally be available through DigiLocker and SMS services.

WB Madhyamik result 2026
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