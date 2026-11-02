WB govt announces Group D jobs for family member of those killed in political violence since 2001

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has announced a scheme to provide Group D jobs to one eligible family member of people killed in incidents of political violence in the state since January 1, 2001, according to a notification.
The appointments will be made as a one-time exception to the existing recruitment process through the creation of additional posts, if required.
The scheme, notified on October 30 and shared with the media on Sunday, aims to provide financial support to families that have lost their breadwinners to political violence.
"The state government is deeply concerned about the extraordinary hardship suffered by the families of persons killed in such incidents of political violence," the order stated.
The notification stated that families with a monthly income exceeding Rs 50,000 will not be eligible, and applications will also be rejected if any family member is in regular government service or pays income tax.
Under the scheme, only one dependent family member of a victim will be considered for appointment. Eligible dependents include the spouse, son, daughter or third-gender child of the deceased.
In the case of an unmarried victim, a brother or sister may also apply, provided the parents and all siblings were fully dependent on the deceased.
The applicant must have been wholly dependent on the victim at the time of death and should be in need of immediate financial assistance both at the time of applying and when the case is considered, according to the notification.
The scheme will cover incidents of political violence that occurred on or after January 1, 2001, when the CPI(M)-led Left Front was in power in the state.
The claim that the death occurred due to political violence will have to be certified by a district-level screening committee based on the First Information Report, chargesheet and charges framed by a court.
To qualify, an applicant must be an Indian citizen and a resident of West Bengal, besides possessing the minimum educational qualification prescribed for Group D posts, which is Class 8 pass or equivalent.
The applicant must have attained 18 years of age as on January 1, 2026, and should not have crossed the maximum age limit prescribed for Group D recruitment on the date of application. The screening committee may recommend relaxation in educational qualifications and age limits, depending on the circumstances of the affected family, the notification stated.
No additional benefit will be available if a family member has already received a compassionate appointment or government employment in connection with the same incident.
A district-level screening committee, headed by the district magistrate, will examine the applications. The superintendent of police, or the deputy commissioner of police in Kolkata, and an officer nominated by the Home and Hill Affairs Department from the prosecution wing will be its members.
"Eligible applicants will have to submit their applications in the prescribed format to the district magistrate of the district where the incident took place, along with the death certificate, proof of relationship with the deceased, FIR, chargesheet, court documents and other required papers," the order read.
The district-level committee will have to dispose of applications within 90 days of receipt and forward its recommendations to the Home and Hill Affairs Department for further processing.
An applicant aggrieved by the decision of the district-level committee can file an appeal within 30 days of receiving the communication. A state-level committee headed by the additional chief secretary or principal secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs Department will consider such appeals.
The notification, however, clarified that eligibility to apply would not automatically confer a right to appointment, which would remain subject to the screening committee's recommendation, availability of posts, police verification and medical examination.
The scheme will come into force from the date of its publication in the official gazette.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.