WB government transfers 23,145 teachers to curb student-teacher ratio imbalance

To address the widening disparity in the student-teacher ratio, the West Bengal School Education Department has announced the administrative transfer of 23,145 primary teachers throughout the state.

“The decision aims to ensure quality education and uniform distribution of teachers in schools,” an official of the education department told News Arena.

According to the department, the transfers will be district-based, which means teachers will only be moved within their own districts.

The move follows a review of the Banglar Shiksha portal, which found a surplus of teachers in certain schools, where others had over 23,962 posts remaining unfilled.

According to the data, there are 23,145 teachers in excess, while 23,962 teaching posts remain unfilled in schools across WB. To close this gap, the WB government has begun a teacher rationalisation initiative overseen by the 22 District Primary Education Councils.

Officials have stated that the entire transfer process will be overseen directly by the Primary Education Department to promote openness and prevent any administrative disorder.

The initiative generated mixed reactions among teachers and teacher organisations.

Many have praised the decision as a "necessary and realistic" step toward improving teaching quality and ensuring that every kid receives appropriate attention.

Others, however, have expressed concern over the social and emotional impact of mass transfers, particularly for teachers who have been serving in the same schools for years.