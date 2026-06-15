Wayanad extends closure of educational institutions in shigella-hit areas as cases rise

Kalpatta: In view of the Shigella outbreak, the Wayanad district collector has ordered the closure of educational institutions in the affected region, including Nenmeni, Sultan Bathery municipality, Noolpuzha and Ambalavayal, till Wednesday. The measure covers schools, madrassas, hostels and residential educational institutions. As an additional precaution, Koliyadi Mar Baselious AUP School, will remain closed till June 21. Public examinations and interviews will proceed as scheduled. The decision was taken to facilitate disease-control and public-health interventions in the affected areas.