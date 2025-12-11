WAVES ’25 at Andhra University on December 13

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University will host its annual alumni meet, WAVES 2025, on December 13, organised by the Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) with the university’s support.

Sudha Murty, Rajya Sabha MP, Founder Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, and Chairperson of the Murty Trust, will be the Chief Guest, while AAA founder Chairman GM Rao, an alumnus of Andhra University, will preside over the event.