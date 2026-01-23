Water purification systems be classified as essential public health goods: Stakeholders' association

Ahmedabad: The Water Purification and Treatment Association of India (WAPTAI) has urged the government to consider rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on water purification systems and their essential components.

The association, representing manufacturers, distributors, technicians, and service providers from both organised and unorganised segments of the industry, sought that water purification systems used in domestic, commercial, and industrial applications and their spare parts be classified as essential public health goods.

It also demanded that the existing 18 per cent GST on such items be rationalised to 5 per cent or provided with an appropriate exemption, in order to improve affordability and wider adoption.

In a statement, WAPTAI highlighted that water purification systems play a crucial role in safeguarding public health.

Despite continuous efforts under national initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, challenges related to water quality persist across domestic, commercial and industrial sectors, it said.