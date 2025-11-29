Was so lucky to get that job: Carey recalls making debut with 'Pride & Prejudice'

Actress Carey Mulligan opened up about making 'Pride & Prejudice,' her film debut. Mulligan played Kitty Bennet, the second-youngest Bennet sister. Mulligan explained that making the movie felt "magical" and "majestic," reported People.



Mulligan reflected on the 20th anniversary of 'Pride & Prejudice', which hit theatres in the U.S. on November 23, 2005.



"I was so lucky to get that job," the actress said. "I think that's what always comes back to me is, we talk about luck a lot in this job, and it is so true that if you just -- there's a little twist of fate, that means you happen to be in the right room at the right time. And getting to be part of that was what gave me a career," as quoted by People.



She also called her castmates "so dear to me." Mulligan reunited with both Pike and Knightley in the years after; Pike had a supporting role in Mulligan's breakout, 2009's An Education, and Mulligan reunited with Knightley in 2010's Never Let Me Go.