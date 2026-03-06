War chokes flower & vegetable supply from Kerala to Europe

KOCHI: Even the gods are not spared in wars. Until recently, temples in London and Paris bloomed each morning with jasmine and bael leaves flown out of Thiruvananthapuram, touching Dubai at dawn and Europe by dusk. Today, those same flowers have to take a detour through Bengaluru — at nearly twice the freight bill and with no guarantee of timely delivery.

What makes the crisis peculiar? It is not trade to and from West Asia that has stalled, rather it is the transhipment lifeline — Indian cargo merely passing through West Asian hubs — that is gasping for air. For decades, Indian exporters have relied on Gulf gateways for both sea and air cargo. Now, with key hubs caught in a geopolitical crosscurrent, alternatives are scarce, expensive and logistically strained.