Wanting to skip exams, Delhi student mails fake bomb threat to school

A bomb threat e-mail addressed to a private school in outer Delhi was found to be a fake, with police connecting the sender to a student who was trying to evade exams, officials said today, Friday, October 17.

According to police, a PCR call was received at the Paschim Vihar East police station on Thursday after the principal of Vishal Bharti Public School reported receiving an e-mail alleging a bomb had been hidden on the school grounds.

“Multiple teams reached the school and activated standard bomb threat protocols. The building was evacuated, and teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, and Fire Department were called in to carry out thorough checks,” a senior police officer told Hindustan Times.

After a thorough investigation, no suspicious objects were discovered. However, it was later found out that the threat was a hoax, the officer added.

A case was filed, and during the investigation, the cyber team linked the e-mail to a juvenile student. “The juvenile was apprehended and during questioning, he admitted to sending the threatening mail because he was afraid of exams and wanted the school to declare a holiday,” the officer said.

Police said that further action is being taken as per juvenile justice provisions.