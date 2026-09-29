Want to fly gyroplanes? DGCA notifies new syllabus to grant pilot licences in India

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS): In a move aimed at paving the way for the introduction of gyroplane operations in the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday announced that it has promulgated a new Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) detailing the training syllabus for pilots seeking licences in the gyroplane category.
The newly notified CAR, titled “Ground and Flying Training Syllabus for Issue of Pilot Licence for Gyroplanes” under Section 7, Series B, Part XXI, lays down the prescribed ground and flying training requirements that candidates must complete to obtain a DGCA pilot licence for gyroplanes.
Gyroplanes are a distinctive class of aircraft that generate lift through a freely rotating rotor system, while forward movement is provided by an engine-driven propeller.
Unlike helicopters, the rotor of a gyroplane is not powered in flight, making the aircraft suitable for a range of specialised and recreational operations.
"The CAR prescribes the ground and flying training syllabus for candidates seeking a DGCA pilot licence in the gyroplane category," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.
According to the aviation regulator, gyroplanes can be deployed for activities such as joyrides, air experience flights and various aerial work operations, including agricultural spraying, banner towing, surveillance and survey missions.
"Gyroplanes are a unique category of aircraft that use a freely rotating rotor system to generate lift, while forward thrust is provided by a propeller," the regulator said.
"Their operational capabilities make them suitable for joyrides, air experience flights and aerial work activities such as agricultural spraying, banner towing, surveillance and survey operations," it added.
The DGCA said the issuance of the new CAR marks an important first step towards enabling the operationalisation of gyroplanes in India.
The regulatory framework is expected to provide the foundation for pilot training and licensing, which are key prerequisites for the growth of the segment.
The regulator noted that additional measures will be required to support the development of the ecosystem around gyroplane operations.
These include the establishment of dedicated training organisations as well as the development of manufacturing and assembly capabilities within the country.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.