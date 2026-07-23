Sonam Wangchuk offers to end fast if Centre assures no action against protesting students

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he would end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre assures him that no force would be used against the protesting students and no FIRs or other punitive action would be taken against them, asserting that even though he has lost around 11 kg during the fast, he wants to return to his work.

In a video message from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, Wangchuk, who appeared visibly frail, said, "I am still alive. This is the 25th day of my fast. I have lost around 11 kg of weight. I have lost muscles. But I am alright."

"I want to start my work, but I request the government not to use force again on students and do not file any charges or FIRs. I need an assurance for that. If I get that assurance, I will break my fast today. If no assurance comes, I will be forced to continue it," he added.