Wangchuk rejects 'deal' with Centre charge, says ended fast fearing crackdown like Ladakh

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk rejected allegations of striking a "deal" with the Centre and said he ended his 26-day hunger strike only after securing a written assurance as he feared an imminent crackdown on protesters in Delhi, recalling the 2025 firing on youths in Ladakh, and wanted to prevent any violence against students.

In a YouTube video posted late Friday night, Wangchuk said he agreed to end his indefinite fast only after the Centre gave a written assurance that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters.

He explained that he did not demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during negotiations because his priority was to prevent any legal actions against protesters.