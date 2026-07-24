"Wangchuk ji's decision to end fast reflects his trust in Modi Govt's commitment to students' interests": Piyush Goyal



In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible."

"I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy," he added.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said that the step has been taken after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country.

"Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier, 65 in members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. meanwhile urge you all to stay very vitillant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," Wangchuk said.