Wadhwani-IISc Innovation Centre inaugurated in Bengaluru

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has inaugurated the Wadhwani-IISc Innovation Centre and launched a new quantum startup acceleration platform, as part of efforts to strengthen India's deep-tech innovation and research commercialisation ecosystem.

The innovation centre was inaugurated by A S Kiran Kumar, Chair of ISRO and Chair of the Apex Committee, ISRO, and is expected to focus on deep-tech innovation, startup incubation and industry collaboration. The facility forms part of the Wadhwani Innovation Network (WIN), a broader initiative aimed at supporting research translation and entrepreneurship.

The inauguration was attended by Dr Ajay Kela, CEO and Board Member of the Wadhwani Foundation and Dr Shirshendu Mukherjee, Managing Director of the WIN.

Alongside the launch, IISc hosted Quantum Pitch Fest 2026, where researchers, startups and innovators presented ideas in quantum computing, communication and sensing. Selected teams will receive mentorship and incubation support through IISc's entrepreneurship programmes.

The event also saw the launch of InQubate, a startup acceleration platform focused on quantum technologies. The initiative is designed to support early-stage ventures by providing access to mentorship, infrastructure and industry networks.

Speaking at the event, B Gurumoorthy, Director of the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development, said quantum technologies represent a significant frontier in scientific innovation and highlighted the role of collaboration in translating research into commercially viable technologies.

Dr Ajay Kela said India possesses strong scientific and research capabilities but needs to accelerate the movement of innovations from laboratories to the marketplace through stronger innovation ecosystems.

Kiran Kumar emphasised the importance of ensuring that technological advancements contribute to national development and highlighted the role of sustained institutional and policy support in building indigenous capabilities.

The initiatives come as India seeks to expand its presence in emerging technology sectors, particularly quantum technologies, which have been identified as a strategic area for research, innovation and industrial growth.