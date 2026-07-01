VTU sets new speed record for exam result publication

BENGALURU: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) set a new national record for efficiency on Tuesday, as it announced the results of the sixth-semester engineering examination just five minutes after its culmination. The examination ended at 5.30 pm.

A total of 60,856 students from the 2025-2026 academic year had appeared for the examination. This marked the university breaking its own record of 10 minutes, when it released the final semester engineering examination results for 56,192 students a month ago.

The sixth semester examination results in the three previous years had taken 10, 11, and 10 days to release, respectively. In terms of numerical strength, 58,232 students had appeared in 2024-2025, 49,997 students had appeared in 2023-2024, and 41,835 students had appeared in 2022-2023.

The results were jointly released by VTU vice-chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar and registrar (evaluation) Prof UJ Ujwal. “We decided to announce them as quickly as possible. With proper preparation, we released the results immediately. Earlier, final-year results were announced within 10 minutes,”said Prof Vidyashankar.