VTU partners with QNu Labs to train next-gen engineers in quantum technology

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), one of India’s largest technical universities, has joined hands with quantum-cybersecurity firm QNu Labs to establish a Quantum Communication Lab at its Research and Industry Incubation Facility in Bengaluru.

The partnership, unveiled at the India Mobile Congress 2025, aims to bridge the gap between advanced quantum research and classroom learning by equipping students and faculty with practical experience in next-generation technologies.

The new facility will give VTU’s network of more than 200 affiliated engineering colleges access to live quantum systems, a resource rarely available outside national research centres.

By integrating hands-on experiments with academic coursework, the collaboration seeks to prepare engineering students for emerging opportunities in secure communication, aerospace and defence applications.

QNu Labs will design and install the lab’s infrastructure while assisting VTU in creating a comprehensive curriculum that spans undergraduate to postgraduate levels. The plan includes faculty-development programmes and the introduction of minor degrees in quantum technology, with a master’s programme expected to follow.

According to VTU leadership, the initiative aligns with the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the National Quantum Mission by fostering self-reliance in deep-tech capabilities. The project will also function as a central hub connecting the university’s affiliated colleges, effectively democratising access to quantum-education resources across Karnataka.

QNu Labs, incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, has been developing quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions for sectors such as defence and enterprise. Through this partnership, it aims to strengthen India’s quantum ecosystem by nurturing a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and national security in equal measure.