VTU introduces Artificial Super Intelligence to make students job-ready in Bengaluru

Chandra Nagaraju, CEO and founder, Chiac ASI, said, “Every week, 27,000 research papers are released across the globe related to different streams of engineering. The ASI tool goes through these research papers and provides the content that can be made part of the curriculum and update them on what can be read and learnt.”

Emphasising that India has a bigger role to play in the field of ASI while USA and China are already in the lead, Nagaraju said, “From a national security perspective, it is an urgent necessity for India to establish leadership in the field of Super Intelligence before 2030.”

He also ensured that teachers will not be excluded from classrooms while students use this ASI tool to study in the classrooms.