VTU declares final-year engineering results in just 10 minutes

BENGALURU: Setting a new record in its evaluation process, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) announced the final-semester BE and BTech examination results within 10 minutes of completion of exams on Friday.

According to the university, 56,192 students appeared for the exams. The practical exams concluded at 5.30 pm and the results were declared by 5.40 pm. The overall result stood at 99.98%. The results were jointly released by Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar and Registrar (Evaluation) UJ Ujwal.