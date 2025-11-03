‘Vrikshaveda’: When technology gives trees a voice

In the misty hills of Marayoor, where sandalwood forests breathe poetry into the air, technology is giving nature a new language. At the IHRD College in Kanthalloor, computer science students have turned their verdant campus into a living digital library through an innovative project named ‘Vrikshaveda’ — a blend of ecology, literature, and technology.

Every tree on the campus now carries a QR code, that can be scanned by curious visitors. By doing so, the tree reveals its secrets — its scientific name, ecological traits, and even its presence in the world of literature and music. From the masterful works of Vallathol, Kumaranasan, M T Vasudevan Nair, and O V Vijayan to timeless Tamil classics and soulful songs rendered by K J Yesudas, the project connects botany with the rhythm of culture.

Executed in collaboration with the Munnar Wildlife Division, Vrikshaveda is designed to make people look at trees not just as part of the landscape but as living stories — “poems that breathe and sing.” The initiative brings together students’ technical skills and their deep connection to the environment, transforming the campus into a space where science and art coexist seamlessly.

Over a hundred trees, including sandalwood (Santalum album), neem (Azadirachta indica), jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophyllus), sindoor tree (Bixa orellana), and kurangumaram (Erythrina variegata), have been catalogued so far. The project’s reach will soon extend beyond the campus to eco-tourism destinations across the region, integrating nature education, heritage, and digital exploration.

The project was inaugurated on Thursday by Devikulam MLA A Raja, who lauded the students for combining technology with environmental awareness. “We wanted to make people see trees not just as part of nature, but as living archives of knowledge and culture,” a student involved in the initiative said.

Speaking to TNIE, college principal Sreekumar said the institution had received the state award for the best biodiverse campus in 2022. “Our students’ effort is more than just a digital innovation: It’s a vision that can be replicated at tourism spots across Marayoor, Kanthalloor, and beyond,” he said. “Imagine if ancient heritage sites such as Muniyara were equipped with such QR codes; visitors could instantly discover the stories, history, and culture those places hold.”

He added that Vrikshaveda is currently being rolled out as a pilot project and will be launched in full by January. “We plan to open our campus to visitors so they can explore the trees, listen to their stories, and experience how technology can bring nature closer to the human heart,” Sreekumar said.

Future plans include a dedicated mobile application, web portal, and guided audio tours, blending tourism, literature, and environmental awareness into a new model of digital nature learning.