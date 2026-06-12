Pondicherry University extends PG, PG diploma admission deadline to June 15 for CUET-qualified candidates

Puducherry: Pondicherry University has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission to its Postgraduate (PG) and PG diploma programmes for the academic year 2026–27 to June 15, 2026.
According to an official release, the extension has been granted to provide an opportunity for eligible candidates possessing a valid CUET (PG) 2026 score who were unable to complete the online application process within the earlier deadline.
Candidates seeking admission to the University's PG and PG diploma programmes have been advised to submit their applications through the University Admission Portal on or before June 15.
The admission portal can be accessed at Pondicherry University Admission Portal. For details regarding programmes offered, eligibility criteria, admission schedule and application procedures, candidates may visit the official website of Pondicherry University and the admission portal.