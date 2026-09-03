VP Radhakrishnan to inaugurate facilities at Panjab University on Friday

New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will inaugurate various facilities at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Friday.
The vice president is also ex officio Chancellor of the University.
A statement from his office on Thursday said during the visit, Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the Advanced Instrumentation Facility at Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility/Central Instrumentation Laboratories.
He will also inaugurate the Panjab University Tech Innovation Forum, marking a major step forward in strengthening the university's research, innovation and startup ecosystem.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.