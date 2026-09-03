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VP Radhakrishnan to inaugurate facilities at Panjab University on Friday

The vice president is also ex officio Chancellor of the University
VP Radhakrishnan to inaugurate facilities at Panjab University on Friday
VP Radhakrishnan to inaugurate facilities at Panjab University on FridayPic: ANI
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New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will inaugurate various facilities at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Friday.

The vice president is also ex officio Chancellor of the University.

A statement from his office on Thursday said during the visit, Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the Advanced Instrumentation Facility at Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility/Central Instrumentation Laboratories.

He will also inaugurate the Panjab University Tech Innovation Forum, marking a major step forward in strengthening the university's research, innovation and startup ecosystem.

This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

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