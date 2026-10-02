VP Radhakrishnan to deliver inaugural address at Kautilya Economic Conclave 2026

New Delhi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will deliver the inaugural address at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave scheduled to be held on October 3-5, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
The three-day conclave, with the theme 'Resilience in an Age of Flux', will have addresses by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
The role of central banks in navigating a more volatile global environment will be a key focus of the conclave. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will address the plenary session on 'Central Banking in an Age of Flux', which will discuss how central banks can manage inflation, financial fragility, capital flows and credibility amid recurrent global shocks.
Governor Malhotra's participation will provide an important perspective on the challenges confronting monetary policy and financial stability in a rapidly changing global economy, the ministry said.
The conclave will also examine the transformation of global trade and investment networks. A plenary on "From Globalisation to Fragmentation: Rewiring Trade Networks" will consider how strategic rivalry, industrial policy and economic security are reshaping trade, investment and supply chains.
Another session, The New Growth Corridor: Reimagining Asia-Africa Economic Partnerships, will focus on opportunities for deeper trade, investment, infrastructure and development partnerships between Asia and Africa.
The 5th edition of KEC will bring together more than 180 policymakers, economists, academics, financial experts and international thought leaders, including over 80 international participants from around 30 countries. They will contribute to the Conclave's plenary sessions, interactive discussions and focused roundtables.
The opening plenary, A World Priced for Risk, will examine how energy shocks, supply-chain disruptions and the weaponisation of trade and economic access are creating renewed challenges for macroeconomic management, investment and resilience. The session will be chaired by Lord Nicholas Stern, with PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, delivering the keynote address.
The conclave will also feature Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, as keynote speaker in the plenary session "Kautilya and a Resurgent India: Lessons for Emerging Markets".
Parallel sessions will further explore "The New Tech Order: Power, Platforms, AI and Regulatory Competition" and "Humans and Machines: Work, Skills and Education in the AI Age". These discussions will focus on how artificial intelligence and strategic technologies are reshaping economic power, labour markets, skills, education and regulatory frameworks.
The Kautilya Economic Conclave is an initiative of the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), organised in partnership with the Ministry of Finance. First convened in 2022, the conclave provides a forum for dialogue on contemporary economic and policy challenges.
15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh is the President of the Board of Trustees, IEG. Michael Debabrata Patra is Chairman of the Board of Governors, and Professor Sabyasachi Kar is Director of the institute.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.