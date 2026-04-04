VP Radhakrishnan to attend university convocation in Bihar’s Motihari today

New Delhi: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan will visit Bihar on Saturday to attend the 3rd Convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari, as the Chief Guest.
The Vice-President will also visit Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran during his visit, an official statement said on Friday.
Last month, the Vice President visited Ulihatu, the ancestral village of tribal icon Birsa Munda, in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, and paid homage to his memory.
He offered floral tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda and later interacted with his descendants and family members.
Describing the visit as deeply moving, the Vice President said Birsa Munda’s life continues to inspire the youth of the nation and that his sacrifices gave a new direction to India’s freedom struggle. He noted that this was his first visit to the revered birthplace of ‘Dharti Aaba’ since assuming office.
Recalling his earlier visit to Ulihatu during his tenure as Jharkhand Governor, he termed the experience significant and reaffirmed that Birsa Munda’s legacy would continue to guide future generations.
He highlighted the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare November 15, Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary, as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in 2021, calling it a step towards enhancing national awareness of tribal heritage.
Referring to initiatives for tribal welfare, the Vice President mentioned the PM-JANMAN scheme aimed at the protection and empowerment of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), underscoring the government’s focus on inclusive development.
He stressed that greater awareness of the contributions and struggles of tribal freedom fighters is essential during the ‘Amrit Kaal’, as it reflects the realisation of the rights and dignity for which Birsa Munda fought.
During the visit, the Vice President also interacted with local villagers and was accorded a traditional ‘Johar’ welcome. Enthusiastic crowds gathered in Ulihatu and nearby areas to greet him.
Elaborate security arrangements were in place throughout the visit. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, and state minister Irfan Ansari were also present on the occasion.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.