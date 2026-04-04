VP Radhakrishnan to attend university convocation in Bihar’s Motihari today

New Delhi: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan will visit Bihar on Saturday to attend the 3rd Convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari, as the Chief Guest.

The Vice-President will also visit Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran during his visit, an official statement said on Friday.

Last month, the Vice President visited Ulihatu, the ancestral village of tribal icon Birsa Munda, in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, and paid homage to his memory.

He offered floral tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda and later interacted with his descendants and family members.