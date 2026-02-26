VP Radhakrishnan to address at Kashmir University convocation today

Srinagar: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest on Thursday at the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir, and all arrangements, including security, are in place for the event.

A civic reception was given to the Vice President at the Lok Bhawan in Srinagar on Wednesday evening. The reception was followed by a cultural programme showcasing the traditional folk dances and the music of Jammu and Kashmir.

He will deliver the address at the University’s 21st convocation at the main campus in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar city.