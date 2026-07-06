VP Radhakrishnan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Dr Mookerjee strongly opposed Article 370 that gave autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. He saw it as a threat to national unity. He visited Kashmir in 1953 illegally, and went on a hunger strike to protest the law that prohibited Indian citizens from settling within the state and directing that they carry ID cards. Owing to his efforts, the ID card rule was revoked but he died there on June 23, 1953 under mysterious circumstances.

(IANS)