VP Radhakrishnan, Seychelles President discuss peace in Indian Ocean Region

New Delhi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday called on Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during the latter's state visit to the country and reaffirmed the shared vision of both countries for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.



During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed key aspects of India-Seychelles bilateral relations and noted that both countries are marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations. They discussed ways to further strengthen cross-sector cooperation, including in maritime security, renewable energy, healthcare, higher education, hospitality, and digitalisation.



"Today called on H.E. Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, in New Delhi. We discussed key aspects of India-Seychelles bilateral relations and noted that the two countries are marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and also explored avenues to further strengthen cooperation, including in the areas of maritime security, renewable energy, the medical sector, higher education, hospitality and digitalisation," the Vice President said in a post on X.