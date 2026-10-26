VP Radhakrishnan calls for more investment in medical research

In a message on X, he wrote, “The Ramayana, composed by the Adi Kavi Maharishi Valmiki, is an invaluable heritage of Indian culture and civilizational values. The ideals of truth, duty, sacrifice, compassion, and righteousness enshrined in it continue to guide humanity even today. His teachings will forever inspire us to imbibe moral values and to build a harmonious, sensitive, and empowered society.”