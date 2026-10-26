VP Radhakrishnan calls for more investment in medical research

Vijayawada, Oct 26 (IANS): Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday called for greater investment in medical research and innovation to address pressing healthcare challenges, highlighting the role of emerging technologies in transforming healthcare.
Addressing the Ruby Jubilee celebrations of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences here, the Vice President emphasised that technology must serve humanity and compassion should remain at the heart of healthcare.
Radhakrishnan also urged doctors to lead the fight against drug abuse and help build a drug-free society.
The Vice President on Monday started a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, which includes offering prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati and Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanur, a statement said.
Before landing in Vijayawada, the Vice President greeted citizens on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.
In a message on X, he wrote, “The Ramayana, composed by the Adi Kavi Maharishi Valmiki, is an invaluable heritage of Indian culture and civilizational values. The ideals of truth, duty, sacrifice, compassion, and righteousness enshrined in it continue to guide humanity even today. His teachings will forever inspire us to imbibe moral values and to build a harmonious, sensitive, and empowered society.”
Earlier, Radhakrishnan inaugurated a conference on ‘Co-operative Federalism and Law Reforms: National and State Perspectives’ in Delhi, highlighting the need to modernise India’s legal framework for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.
Emphasising the spirit of ‘Team India’, he called for greater consultation, coordination and shared responsibility between the Centre and States, noting that political differences must never come in the way of the larger public interest.
He highlighted the importance of cooperative and competitive federalism and said that the vision of ‘Team India’, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calls for consultation, coordination and shared responsibility between the Centre and the States.
He noted that political differences should never come in the way of working together for the larger public interest.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.