Panjab University must become world-class, says VP Radhakrishnan



He emphasised that innovation thrives when academia, industry, incubators and investors work together.



Addressing young researchers, he urged them to pursue science with purpose, remain resilient in the face of failure, and develop innovations that are inclusive, scalable and capable of addressing real societal needs. He said that research should have a meaningful impact on society. He called upon researchers and students to pursue research in the right direction so that its benefits reach society at large.



According to the release, the Vice-President also addressed campus safety, stating that following the unfortunate death of a PhD student, he had immediately directed the University authorities to undertake a comprehensive safety audit of the entire campus. He said an internal committee has been constituted to review the existing infrastructure and submit a detailed report, and stressed that the safety and well-being of students and staff must remain the University’s highest priority.

Calling upon students to contribute towards a “Nasha Mukt Bharat”, Radhakrishnan urged them to stay away from substance abuse and encourage their families and friends to do the same.