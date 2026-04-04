VP CP Radhakrishnan advises students to use technology responsibly

Motihari (Bihar), April 4 (IANS): Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan addressed the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University at Motihari, East Champaran, Bihar on Saturday, urging students to use technology responsibly for nation-building.
He said that convocation marks not the end of education but the beginning of a lifelong journey of learning, a statement said.
The Vice-President said that in a rapidly changing world driven by technology, fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science are opening new avenues of innovation and growth, and urged students to use technology responsibly for nation-building.
He also expressed happiness that the University toppers in both Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes are women students, describing it as a reflection of the progress of women-led development in the country.
He noted that Champaran holds a special place in India’s history, as it was here that Mahatma Gandhi transformed from a barrister into a mass leader rooted in India’s villages, and the Champaran Satyagraha awakened the conscience of the nation through truth, courage and justice.
Highlighting Bihar’s rich intellectual and spiritual heritage, the Vice-President said that in this sacred land Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment, where the ancient Nalanda University stood as a beacon of global learning, and where great thinkers like Chanakya emerged.
Radhakrishnan said that the naming of Mahatma Gandhi Central University is deeply symbolic, reflecting a commitment to Gandhiji’s ideals of social justice, rural upliftment and ethical leadership.
He also recalled the contribution of Maharani Janaki Kunwar, whose philanthropy and donation of land played an important role in the establishment of educational institutions in the region, and said that such visionary generosity strengthens the foundation of education and social progress.
The Vice-President expressed happiness that the University has implemented the National Education Policy 2020 and introduced new integrated courses.
He appreciated the establishment of the Indian Knowledge Systems Centre and the University’s emphasis on sports and fitness under the Fit India Movement.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.