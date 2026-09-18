Voting for Delhi University Students' Union polls begins

New Delhi: Polling for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began on Friday, with students voting for the four central panel posts and college representatives in a closely watched contest involving the ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance.

Voting for students attending day classes will continue until 1 pm, while polling in evening colleges will be held from 3 pm to 7:30 pm, officials said.

A total of 1,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been deployed for the elections. Of these, 960 will be used for polling, while 40 have been kept in reserve, according to university officials.