Voting begins for 11 graduate and teachers' seats in UP Legislative Council

Lucknow: Voting for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, comprising five graduate and six teachers' constituencies, began at 8 am on Friday with the stage set for a keen contest between ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

The elections are being held ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and are being viewed as a prestige battle for both parties. Campaigning ended Thursday evening.

In Lucknow, 259 polling booths have been set up for the elections, with more than 1.16 lakh registered voters eligible to exercise their franchise.