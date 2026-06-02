Censor board clears 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' for June 19 release

"When I heard the voice of Hind Rajab, it was so powerful and it set me in this state of anger and sadness. I couldn't unhear it and go on with my daily life. So I stopped the other film. I said, 'No, it's not the moment to do it'. Because not doing anything was like being complicit in this war crime. So I did it out of this feeling, but also out of anger and out of emergency," Hania said in the interview.