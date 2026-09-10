From Creativity to Enterprise: BHU’s Vocational Lit Fest concludes

Mirzapur: Four-day Vocational Lit Fest 2026, organised from September 7 to 10 under the aegis of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra, Faculty of Arts, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), successfully concluded at Rajiv Gandhi South Campus, Barkachha, Mirzapur.
The first edition of the festival brought together students from the six vocational programmes of DDU Kaushal Kendra on a common platform to celebrate literature, creativity, vocational skills, innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural expression.
The Valedictory Function, held on Wednesday, was graced by Prof Ashis Bajpai, Institute of Management Studies, BHU, as the Chief Guest. The festival was inaugurated on Monday in the esteemed presence of Rajan Shrivastav, Registrar, BHU, as the Chief Guest, and Parul Gupta, DIG, SCRB, Odisha, as the Guest of Honour.
The inaugural occasion was also graced by Professor B M N Kumar, Professor In-Charge, RGSC; R S Mishra, Course Coordinator, DDU Kaushal Kendra; along with faculty members of all six vocational programmes.
During the four-day festival, students participated enthusiastically in a wide range of literary, creative, skill-based, entrepreneurial, and cultural competitions.
The festival provided students with valuable opportunities to demonstrate their academic knowledge, professional competencies, creativity, communication skills, entrepreneurial ideas, teamwork, and cultural talents. The diverse range of activities enabled students to move beyond conventional classroom learning and engage in practical, experiential, and collaborative learning.
The organising committee stated that the four-day festival concluded on a highly positive note, leaving students with valuable experiences, new skills, lasting memories, and renewed confidence. The successful organisation of the first edition marks an important step towards creating a vibrant platform for vocational excellence, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural expression at Rajiv Gandhi South Campus, Banaras Hindu University.
The valedictory function was attended by faculty members, officers, non-teaching staff, and students, whose enthusiastic participation contributed significantly to the success of the festival and Kuldeep Baudha, Student Advisor, gave the vote of thanks.
The organisers expressed their sincere gratitude to all the dignitaries, judges, faculty members, officers, non-teaching staff, student volunteers, and participants for their valuable contributions and support in making Vocational Lit Fest 2026 a successful event.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.