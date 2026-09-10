From Creativity to Enterprise: BHU’s Vocational Lit Fest concludes

Mirzapur: Four-day Vocational Lit Fest 2026, organised from September 7 to 10 under the aegis of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra, Faculty of Arts, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), successfully concluded at Rajiv Gandhi South Campus, Barkachha, Mirzapur.



The first edition of the festival brought together students from the six vocational programmes of DDU Kaushal Kendra on a common platform to celebrate literature, creativity, vocational skills, innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural expression.



The Valedictory Function, held on Wednesday, was graced by Prof Ashis Bajpai, Institute of Management Studies, BHU, as the Chief Guest. The festival was inaugurated on Monday in the esteemed presence of Rajan Shrivastav, Registrar, BHU, as the Chief Guest, and Parul Gupta, DIG, SCRB, Odisha, as the Guest of Honour.