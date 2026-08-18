Vizhinjam port expansion to create five thousand jobs and boost maritime careers

“It is a proud moment for us and Vizhinjam is now a gateway to the world. The challenge before us is to make the most of this opportunity through Mission Samudra, with Vizhinjam as its base, stronger road and rail connectivity and greater private investment. The government will allocate ₹3,200 crore for land acquisition for the Ring Road, while discussions have already begun to bring in private investment,” said Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan.