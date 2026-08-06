Vizag to emerge as India's top digital infra hub, to create 52,000 jobs: Report

Amaravati: Visakhapatnam is set to become one of India's biggest digital infrastructure hubs and its growing data centre ecosystem is expected to create nearly 52,000 jobs and fuel demand for 2.33 crore sq ft of residential real estate, the government said, citing a private research report on Thursday.

The report estimates that the proposed data centre projects in Visakhapatnam will generate 51,840 jobs, including 3,240 direct jobs and 48,600 jobs across allied sectors such as construction, electrical works, logistics, warehousing, transport, hospitality, retail, maintenance and other support services.