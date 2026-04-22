VIT partners with Tata Motors to offer BTech programme for Ranipet plant employees

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) to offer a BTech programme in Manufacturing Engineering for employees at the Tata Motors passenger vehicle plant in Ranipet.

The programme will be rolled out from the 2026–27 academic year and is aimed at enabling working professionals to upgrade their technical qualifications while continuing in employment.

The MoU was signed by T Jayabarathi, Registrar, VIT, and Sitaram Kandi, Chief Human Resources Officer, TMPV, in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.

Among those present were Pramod Choudhury, Vice President (Operations), TMPV, Neeraj Agarwal, Senior General Manager (PV Operations), Vivek Bindra, General Manager (Human Resources, PV), and Sankar Viswanathan and Sekar Viswanathan, Vice Presidents, VIT. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Vice-Chancellor, and Kuppan P, Dean, School of Mechanical Engineering, VIT, also attended the event.

The initiative is part of a broader push toward industry–academia collaboration, aimed at bridging skill gaps in manufacturing and equipping employees with formal engineering education aligned with industry requirements.

The BTech (Manufacturing Engineering) programme is expected to focus on areas such as production systems, automation, and advanced manufacturing practices, supporting workforce upskilling in the automotive sector.