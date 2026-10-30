VIT MBA admissions 2027-29 begin; applications open until March 31

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Business School has opened applications for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the 2027-29 academic session. The application process began on October 30, 2026, and interested candidates can submit their forms online through the official admissions portal. The last date to apply is March 31, 2027.

Candidates seeking admission can either appear for the VIT Business School Entrance Examination (VITBEE) 2027 or submit valid scores from the Common Admission Test (CAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) or Management Aptitude Test (MAT).

How to apply

Eligible candidates can register and submit their applications through the official VIT MBA admissions portal

Step 1: Visit the official portal

Open the VIT MBA application portal admissions.vit.ac.in/mba-2027-application/login and click on the Sign Up option to register as a new applicant.

Step 2: Complete registration

Enter the following details:

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Gender and nationality

Email address and mobile number

PIN code, state and district

Complete the verification exercise and submit the registration form.

Step 3: Log in to your account

Use your registered email ID and password to sign in to the application portal.

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Complete the personal, educational and other details requested in the application form. Enter your academic qualifications and relevant entrance examination details accurately.

Step 5: Provide entrance examination details

Candidates can apply through any one of the following:

CAT

XAT

MAT

VITBEE 2027

Applicants opting for VITBEE will have to appear for the university's entrance examination.

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Pay the prescribed application fee through the payment options available on the portal. The application fee amount should be checked on the live application page.

Step 7: Submit the application

Review all the information entered, submit the application and save the application confirmation and payment receipt for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks or First Class in Class 10, Class 12 or diploma, and an undergraduate degree from a recognised university or institution.

The undergraduate degree must be of at least three years' duration after higher secondary education. Candidates appearing for their final-year undergraduate examinations in 2027 can also apply, provided their results are declared on or before August 14, 2027.

VIT has also specified a 10 per cent relaxation in undergraduate degree eligibility for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, as well as applicants from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the northeastern states.