VIT Chennai honours five alumni at annual meet

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, honoured five distinguished alumni for their achievements in entrepreneurship, academics, corporate careers, young achievement and social development at its annual alumni meet on Wednesday.

Veteran cricketer VVS Laxman, who attended the event as chief guest, presented the awards and urged alumni to remain grateful to their teachers and educational institutions for their contribution to their careers and lives. He described the relationship between teachers and students as a bond without self-interest and urged former students to remember their professors when they return to their alma mater.

The five awardees were Nikit Bassi, who received the Entrepreneurship Award; Dr Saeesh Rajendra Mangaonkar, who received the Academic and Research Award; Dr Shantanu Mehta, who received the Corporate Career Award; Shikhar Kashyap, who received the Young Achiever Award; and Polur MLA R Abishek, who received the Social Development Award.

VIT founder and chancellor G Viswanathan, who presided over the event, spoke about India's progress in the economy and sports. He also said the country needs greater success at international sporting events and referred to India's comparatively low medal tally at the Commonwealth Games.

VIT vice-president GV Selvam said alumni remain an important part of the institution and described them as ambassadors who carry VIT's name and values across India and abroad.

The event brought together former students from different batches and professional backgrounds, providing an opportunity for alumni to reconnect with the institution, faculty members and former classmates.

A related detail from VIT Chennai's recent academic calendar is that the institution held its 14th annual convocation on August 16, when 4,518 undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students received their degrees.