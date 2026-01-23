VIT Bhopal records strong placement momentum for the 2026 batch

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Bhopal has reported a strong and steady placement season for its 2026 graduating batch, with midway results indicating sustained recruiter confidence and healthy hiring momentum across sectors.

The highest cost-to-company (CTC) offered so far stands at Rs 70 lakh per annum, reinforcing confidence among students preparing to enter the workforce.

The placement season, which commenced in July 2025, will continue until May 2026.

Of the 2,023 students who registered for placements, 874 have already received job offers, with several recruitment processes still underway and results yet to be announced.

With nearly half of the placement cycle remaining, the institute expects the numbers to rise further in the coming months.