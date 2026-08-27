VIT Bhopal opens applications for international cybersecurity master's with POLIMI GSoM

VIT Bhopal University has opened applications for its inaugural International Master in Cybersecurity Management, a 12-month postgraduate programme being offered in collaboration with the POLIMI Graduate School of Management (GSoM), Milan.

The programme will follow a 6+6 model, with students spending the first six months at VIT Bhopal and the next six months at POLIMI GSoM in Milan. The September 2026 intake is currently accepting applications, with the deadline set for August 31.

The first phase in India will focus on technical cybersecurity skills, while the Milan component will cover the management and strategic aspects of cybersecurity. The curriculum includes digital forensics, cyber threat analysis, penetration testing, software vulnerability testing, cybersecurity analytics, cyber risk management, governance and compliance, industrial cybersecurity and business continuity.

The programme also includes a final internship or company project, giving students an opportunity to apply their training to industry-related problems.

Students completing the programme will receive a PG Diploma from VIT Bhopal and a 1st Level University Specialising Master's Degree from Politecnico di Milano.

The programme is open to graduates and final-year students from engineering, computer science, information technology, BCA, BSc Computer Science/IT and related disciplines. The programme will be taught in English, with admissions involving an online application, document verification and academic evaluation.

The course is designed around the growing demand for professionals who can combine technical cybersecurity expertise with management and risk-management skills. Career areas identified for graduates include security operations centre management, security architecture, ICT security and cybersecurity management.

A further detail from the programme information is that Paolo Maccarrone, Associate Professor at Politecnico di Milano, is the Scientific Director of the International Master in Cybersecurity Management at POLIMI GSoM.

Applications for the September 2026 batch will remain open until August 31.