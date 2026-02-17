VIT Bhopal and Johns Hopkins University host Health-Hack 2026

VIT Bhopal University, in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School of Engineering, USA, successfully concluded Health-Hack 2026, a three-day (February 10–12, 2026) international hackathon focused on advancing innovation in healthcare and developing transformative solutions aimed at shaping the future of healthcare technology.

The event brought together leading academicians, researchers, policymakers, clinicians, and young innovators to design scalable solutions under the theme “Improving Health Access for All.”

The event was inaugurated under the leadership of Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan and supported by Vice President Mr. Sankar Viswanathan, Assistant Vice President Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, Trustee Mrs. Ramani Balasundaram, and Co-Patron from Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Sridevi Sarma, Vice Dean for Graduate Education, Whiting School of Engineering; Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering; Associate Director, Johns Hopkins University, USA. The traditional lamp-lighting ceremony marked the opening, symbolising a shared commitment to innovation in healthcare.