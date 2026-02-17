VIT Bhopal and Johns Hopkins University host Health-Hack 2026

VIT Bhopal University, in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School of Engineering, USA, successfully concluded Health-Hack 2026, a three-day (February 10–12, 2026) international hackathon focused on advancing innovation in healthcare and developing transformative solutions aimed at shaping the future of healthcare technology.
The event brought together leading academicians, researchers, policymakers, clinicians, and young innovators to design scalable solutions under the theme “Improving Health Access for All.”
The event was inaugurated under the leadership of Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan and supported by Vice President Mr. Sankar Viswanathan, Assistant Vice President Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, Trustee Mrs. Ramani Balasundaram, and Co-Patron from Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Sridevi Sarma, Vice Dean for Graduate Education, Whiting School of Engineering; Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering; Associate Director, Johns Hopkins University, USA. The traditional lamp-lighting ceremony marked the opening, symbolising a shared commitment to innovation in healthcare.
The pre-hackathon workshop on February 10 featured Chief Guest Dr. Ram Bilas Pachori, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Indore; Guests of Honour Dr. Santosh Kumar Vishvakarma, Chief Scientific Officer, AIGGPA, Government of Madhya Pradesh and Professor, IIT Indore, and Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Professor, IIT Indore.
The workshop created a dynamic platform for meaningful engagement, interdisciplinary learning, and the development of impactful healthcare solutions.
Delivering the welcome address at the inaugural session on February 11, Dr. T. B. Sridharan, Pro Vice Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University, underscored the transformative role of technology in bridging healthcare gaps and creating sustainable, inclusive solutions for underserved communities.
The event featured keynote addresses by global experts including Dr. Hedy Alavi, Convenor, Associate Dean for Global Partnerships; Program Chair for Environmental Engineering, Science, Management, and Sustainability Programs (EP), Whiting School of Engineering, Johns Hopkins University, USA.
Dr. Alavi emphasized the transformative power of collaborative innovation in bridging gaps in healthcare accessibility worldwide.
He highlighted how interdisciplinary partnerships between engineers, public health experts, and emerging technologists can drive sustainable solutions that make advanced healthcare tools more equitable and reachable, especially in underserved regions.
Dr. Alavi stressed that true progress in accessible healthcare technology stems not just from cutting-edge inventions, but from global cooperation that prioritizes inclusivity, environmental sustainability, and real-world impact to ensure no community is left behind in the pursuit of better health outcomes.
Guest of Honor Dr. Veerendra Kumar, Director of Technical Education, Madhya Pradesh, underscored the importance of healthcare innovation in shaping the future, while Chief Guest Dr. Arun Balakrishnan, Advisor to CEO and Chief Innovation Officer at OmniActive Health Technologies, stressed the need for deeper collaboration between industry and academia.
At the valedictory session, Dr. Sridharan delivered the welcome address, emphasizing technology-driven healthcare advancements, followed by a keynote by Dr. Youseph Yazdi, Convenor, Associate Professor, Biomedical Engineering, Executive Director at the Center for Bioengineering Innovation and Design (CBID), Whiting School of Engineering, Johns Hopkins University, USA.
Dr. Yazdi spoke on building powerful innovation ecosystems capable of delivering scalable healthcare solutions for pressing global needs. Drawing on his role leading the Johns Hopkins Center for Bioengineering Innovation and Design, he explained that breakthrough medical technologies succeed through disciplined needs-driven design, seamless clinician-engineer partnerships, and a structured journey from idea to commercialization, particularly to close gaps in care for underserved and remote populations.
He highlighted the potential of interdisciplinary student teams to drive rapid progress in telemedicine, affordable diagnostics, and chronic illness management, urging them to center users, uphold ethics, and commit to sustainable impact in reshaping equitable healthcare access.
The hackathon witnessed significant national and international participation. In the first evaluation phase held in January 2026, 579 teams comprising 2,767 participants from IITs, NITs, IIITs, government medical colleges, and international institutions competed. Of these, 231 teams representing 1,160 participants advanced to the final round at VIT Bhopal.
Participants worked across tracks including telemedicine, AI-driven diagnostics, predictive analytics, mental health support, chronic disease management, maternal and child health, pharmacy access, environmental health resilience, and elderly care.
The top three winners were:
First Prize (₹1,00,000): Team Eternia, Parul University, Gujarat – Priyanshi Rathore, Yash Kumar Khatik, Gaurav Shah, Pratik Sontakke – for a secure digital platform addressing mental health accessibility among students.
Second Prize (₹50,000): Team KBNU-B, Khaja Bandanawaz University, Karnataka – Shruthi V M, Abhilash Hirapur, Afeefa Naseem, Mohammed Oweis, Azhar Ali, Shaikh Sohali Ali – for “SwasthPath,” an AI-powered digital health scheme navigator offering multilingual and voice-enabled support.
Third Prize (₹25,000): Team Methxai, VIT Bhopal University – Aniket Kumar, Dhruv Prasad Warrier, Rohan Jaria, Devyani Hemraj Bidve, Akshara Shah, Kushagra Divya – for an AI-powered medicine vending system ensuring 24x7 access to essential OTC medicines.
The winners were awarded medals, certificates, and cash prizes by the Pro Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and Deans of VIT Bhopal University.
Dr. Siddhartha Maiti and Dr. Siddharth Singh Chouhan, Convenors of Health-Hack 2026, highlighted the event’s role in bridging academia and industry to foster meaningful healthcare advancements. A summary of the hackathon proceedings was presented by Dr. Anju Shukla, followed by a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Lakshmi D.
Health-Hack 2026 showcased disciplined, needs-driven innovation blending software, hardware, and hybrid technologies. The event reinforced VIT Bhopal University’s commitment to research-led education, global collaboration, and technology that delivers measurable social impact.
With strong academic leadership and international partnerships, the university continues to position itself as a catalyst for equitable healthcare innovation and future-ready talent.